Candidate has hours to decide Maryland governor's race bid

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 10:39 AM EDT

BC-US–Maryland-Gubernatorial Candidate Death

<!–

–>

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The running mate of a Maryland gubernatorial candidate who died suddenly last week has hours to decide whether she’ll run for governor in his place.

Valerie Ervin has until 5 p.m. Thursday to decide.

She could run herself in a crowded Democratic primary, choose someone else to lead the ticket or end the campaign.

Her running mate at the top of the ticket was Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. He died last week of a heart attack.

Ervin is a former member of the Montgomery County Council.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP head Ben Jealous are among those seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Larry Hogan.

The primary is June 26.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company