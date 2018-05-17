Brother: School shooting suspect pointed rifle at him, mom

May. 17, 2018 12:42 PM EDT

BC-US–School Shooting-Florida-Brother

<!–

–>

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school says the shooting suspect pointed a rifle at him and another time at their mother, but they didn’t call 911.

Zachary Cruz told The Miami Herald in an interview published Thursday both incidents happened months before the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of.

The 18-year-old says after he slapped Nikolas’ hands for sticking fingers into a jar of Nutella, his brother pointed a rifle at him. No specific date was given.

He says Nikolas Cruz pointed a rifle at their mother during an argument last September. He said he was about to call 911 when his brother put the rifle away. Their mother died in November of pneumonia.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Comments

comments