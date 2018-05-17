Bosnia says it will stop illegal migrant entry amid increase

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia says it wants to stop the illegal entry of migrants as the Balkan country struggles with a growing influx of people trying to reach Western Europe.

Denis Zvizdic, the head of Bosnia’s Council of Ministers, or the country’s government, says police patrols will increase along the borders with Serbia and Montenegro.

Zvizdic also vowed Thursday that “we will stop the flow of migrants in any part of the territory that is not an official border crossing.”

Authorities in northwestern Velika Kladusa, dismantled an improvised migrant tent settlement this week and moved dozens of people to another location.

Migrants have recently turned to Bosnia to avoid more heavy guarded routes and borders in other Balkan countries. Hundreds have been camping outdoors in Sarajevo, the capital, and other towns.

