Borough approves measure to let couple keep pot-bellied pig

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018 7:35 AM EDT

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania borough has passed a measure that allows a family to keep their beloved pet pot-bellied pig.

The Leechburg Council voted Tuesday to expand the definition of what constitutes a household pet. It also spells out how much room is required for small and large animals that people want to keep.

The measure was proposed after a couple was told their 2-year-old potbellied pig, Finley, wasn’t allowed to live in their house in the borough, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

The couple had moved to Leechburg about three weeks before the dispute was first aired last September. They delayed their Niagara Falls honeymoon to present their case to council.

The couple claimed they called borough officials and were told the 50-pound pig was acceptable before moving to Leechburg.

