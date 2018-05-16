Wisconsin man imprisoned for deadly motorcycle shop standoff

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 11:59 AM EDT

Wisconsin man imprisoned for deadly motorcycle shop standoff

AP-US–Motorcycle Shop-Shooting-Sentence

<!–

–>

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for his role in a standoff at a motorcycle shop that led to the death of one of his hostages.

A jury in March found Brian Flatoff guilty of 14 felonies, including attempted homicide. Jurors rejected his insanity defense, determining he did not suffer from a mental disease or defect during the December 2015 standoff with police at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

Authorities say Flatoff shot at officers and initiated the sequence of events that led to the death of 60-year-old hostage Michael Funk. Police mistakenly shot Funk during the standoff. Officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A judge sentenced the 48-year-old Flatoff Wednesday to a 100-year term. Flatoff said he’ll appeal his conviction.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company