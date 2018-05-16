Veteran Sherpa guide scales Everest for record 22nd time

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 22nd time, setting the record for most climbs of the world’s highest mountain.

A government official at the base camp, Gyanendra Shrestha, says Kami Rita reached the summit on Wednesday and is safely descending.

The 48-year-old was among the three men who have tied the previous record of 21 successful ascents of the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak.

Shrestha says dozens of climbers are expected to scale the top on Wednesday, taking advantage of the good weather on the mountain.

The route to the summit was opened up earlier this week.

More than 340 foreign climbers along with several of their local guides are attempting to climb Everest this month.

