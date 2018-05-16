MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

University gender discrimination lawsuit will proceed

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
May. 16, 2018 2:30 PM EDT

University gender discrimination lawsuit will proceed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A gender discrimination suit against a Rhode Island university filed by a male student accused of sexual assault will move forward.

The Providence Journal reports U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. rejected Johnson & Wales University’s motion to dismiss the case.

The Massachusetts man, identified only as John Doe, says he was expelled in November after a woman he occasionally had sex with claimed he had sexually assaulted her twice. According to the suit, Johnson & Wales violated Title IX by not allowing Doe to defend himself. The suit also claims the university conducted an unfair investigation.

The suit asks the court to allow the plaintiff to return to school and expunge his disciplinary record.

A university spokesman declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

