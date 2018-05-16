MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Jury convicts Michigan man of killing clerk

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 7:15 PM EDT

AP-US–Gas Station-Abduction-The Latest

<!–

–>

Mike Krebs, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The Latest in the trial of a man charged in the kidnapping and slaying of a western Michigan gas station clerk. (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Jurors have convicted a man of kidnapping and killing a western Michigan gas station clerk.

The Muskegon County jury deliberated about 1½ hours Wednesday before finding Jeffrey Willis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared in 2013 while working late at a gas station in Norton Shores. Her body has never been found.

Defense attorney Fred Johnson said in his closing argument there’s no evidence Willis killed or kidnapped Heeringa.

Willis is scheduled to be sentenced June 12. First-degree murder in Michigan carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Willis was convicted last year in the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch. He’s already serving a life sentence in her death.

___

6:14 p.m.

A Muskegon County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged in the kidnapping and slaying of a western Michigan gas station clerk.

Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the murder trial of Jeffrey Willis. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared in 2013.

Defense attorney Fred Johnson has argued there’s no evidence Willis killed or kidnapped Heeringa, whose body hasn’t been found.

Willis was convicted last year in the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch. He’s serving a life sentence in her death. Willis denied wrongdoing during that trial.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has said Willis had computer files containing information about the Bletsch and Heeringa cases.

Willis also is expected to stand trial in the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company