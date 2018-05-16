System outage causes flight cancelations in Frankfurt

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 11:45 AM EDT

System outage causes flight cancelations in Frankfurt

BC-APFN-EU–Germany-Frankfurt Airport

<!–

–>

BERLIN (AP) — A technology failure at Frankfurt airport has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights at Germany’s busiest hub.

Airport operator Fraport said an important database used to plan aircraft handling was out of action from 3:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

News agency dpa reported that Fraport said backup procedures were activated, but weren’t able to handle the airport’s normal capacity — and 71 out of a total 1,560 planned flights were canceled.

German airline Lufthansa said that it alone had to cancel 23 flights by midday, affecting more than 2,600 passengers. Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister said he expects Fraport to “get a grip quickly on the evident infrastructure problems.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company