Rights groups seek prosecution of Gambian ex-leader in Ghana

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
May. 16, 2018 7:43 AM EDT

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A survivor, families of the disappeared and human rights organizations are seeking the extradition and prosecution in Ghana of Gambia’s former leader Yahya Jammeh for allegedly ordering the killing of more than 50 West African migrants in 2005.

Human Rights Watch and TRIAL International on Wednesday called on Ghana’s government to investigate new evidence tying Jammeh to the killings of Ghanaians and others.

The groups conducted interviews with 30 former Gambian officials, including 11 officers linked to the deaths. Witnesses identified the Junglers, a notorious unit that took orders directly from Jammeh, as those who carried out the killings.

The rights groups say the Gambian unit saw the migrants as suspected mercenaries.

Jammeh fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017. His 22-year rule was marked by widespread abuses.

