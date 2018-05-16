MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police seek tips to ID transgender woman found dead in creek

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
May. 16, 2018

DALLAS (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a transgender woman whose body was found in a creek bordering a northeastern Dallas residential neighborhood.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro of the Dallas Police Department says a kayaker found the badly decomposed body of a black, 5-foot-3-inch, 130-pound transgender woman on Saturday in White Rock Creek. The woman was wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants, and Castro said there were no identifying marks on the body.

Castro says police were awaiting results of an autopsy by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

Castro says there is no evidence linking the death with the May 9 strangulation death of a 26-year-old transgender woman in her Dallas apartment. Dallas transgender advocate Leslie McMurray tells Dallas radio station KRLD that although she believes Dallas to be a safe place for transgender people, any death among them makes them feel vulnerable.

