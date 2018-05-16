MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Officials: Multiple people dead in shooting at Texas home

PONDER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have died in a shooting at a home in a rural town north of Fort Worth.

Denton County sheriff’s Capt. Orlando Hinojosa (ee-noh-HOH’-sah) says police responding Wednesday to a report of a burglary in progress found “several deceased individuals inside the house.”

He declined to say just how many people were found dead in the home in Ponder, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Fort Worth.

Hinojosa says the suspected gunman was found dead at the scene and that residents aren’t in danger. He said he couldn’t elaborate on whether the dead were related to one another or how they died.

One person was found alive at the home and hospitalized.

School Superintendent Bruce Yeager said in a statement that no students or district staff are listed as living at the home and that police told him there is no threat to any schools.

