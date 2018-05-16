Novartis general counsel resigns over deal with Trump lawyer

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 7:23 AM EDT

Novartis general counsel resigns over deal with Trump lawyer

AP-EU-Novartis-Trump-Lawyer

<!–

–>

Seth Wenig, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENEVA (AP) — Novartis says its top lawyer is retiring over the Swiss pharmaceuticals company’s relationship with a firm owned by U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The Basel-based drugs company said general counsel Felix Ehrat was stepping down “in the context of discussions surrounding Novartis’ former agreement with Essential Consultants, owned by Michael Cohen.”

Novartis, in a statement Wednesday, quoted Ehrat as saying: “Although the contract was legally in order, it was an error,” and that he took “personal responsibility to bring the public debate on this matter to an end.”

Company spokesman Eric Althoff said last week that Novartis had entered into a one-year agreement with Essential Consultants in February 2017 — a month after Trump’s inauguration — to focus on health care policy.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company