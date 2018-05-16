German museum returning looted items to indigenous Alaskans

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 3:53 AM EDT

German museum returning looted items to indigenous Alaskans

BC-EU–Germany-US-Robbed Graves

<!–

–>

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin museum is returning wooden masks, a child’s cradle and other items plundered from the graves of indigenous Alaskans by an explorer sent by its predecessor in the 19th century.

The Ethnological Museum on Wednesday will hand over the items to an official of the Chugach Alaska Corporation, which represents indigenous people in the Chugach region.

The items were collected for Germany’s Royal Museum of Ethnology by Norwegian adventurer Johan Adrian Jacobsen between 1882 and 1884.

They were taken from graves on Chenega Island, though the specific location is no longer known.

Berlin museum authorities have been working with the Chugach since 2015 on the restitution.

The Chugach requested the nine items from some 200 in the museum’s possession. They plan to put the objects on display in their own museum.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company