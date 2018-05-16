Florida officers fatally shoot man after road rage incident

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 7:38 AM EDT

Florida officers fatally shoot man after road rage incident

BC-US–Police Shooting-Florida

<!–

–>

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man who they said pulled a gun on them following a nearby road rage incident.

Seminole County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kim Cannaday tells news outlets the shooting happened Tuesday night in Lake Mary.

She says a woman called 911 to report a man in a SUV who was involved in a road rage incident.

Cannady says three Lake Mary police officers spotted the man in a shopping center parking lot. She says he ignored their orders, got into his vehicle and pulled out a gun.

She says it’s not clear how many officers fired. The man was dead at the scene. The officers weren’t hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

The names of the man or officers haven’t been released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company