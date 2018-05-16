Feds: Texas airport workers used flights to distribute meth

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
May. 16, 2018

Feds: Texas airport workers used flights to distribute meth

DALLAS (AP) — Federal authorities say 10 people who worked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport used commercial flights to distribute methamphetamine that was flown to New Jersey, Arizona and North Carolina.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that the suspects had been arrested and each faced one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Authorities say the scheme began in 2016. Investigators say the suspects used their positions to bypass security and place the meth on flights. They allegedly had 145 pounds (66 kilograms) of the drug transported to various domestic destinations.

The bulk of the meth was sent to Newark, New Jersey, while other shipments were flown to Phoenix and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Investigators say at least one defendant said he’d transport firearms on commercial flights. But it’s unclear if that happened.

