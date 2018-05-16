Facebook's Zuckerberg to talk to EU parliament on privacy

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 11:41 AM EDT

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to talk to EU parliament on privacy

AP-EU-Europe-Facebook

<!–

–>

Marcio Jose Sanchez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accepted to visit the European Parliament to explain his company’s recent privacy issues and allegations that it misused personal data.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that Zuckerberg “will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week” and would meet with parliamentary leaders and experts on civil liberties and justice.

Zuckerberg’s visit next week comes as an aggressive new European data protection law comes into effect that will give Facebook’s millions of European users more control over what companies can do with what they post, search and click.

The European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation will be enforced from May 25.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company