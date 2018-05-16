Egypt pardons hundreds of people jailed for demonstrating

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 7:22 AM EDT

Egypt pardons hundreds of people jailed for demonstrating

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

AP-ML-Egypt

<!–

–>

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi has pardoned more than 330 young people, most of them convicted and jailed for their participation in illegal protests.

The announcement came in a tweet on Wednesday.

Officials say 332 people were pardoned, most of them convicted and imprisoned for breaking a controversial law that prohibits unapproved demonstrations.

They say secular activists Andrew Nassef of the unofficial leftist Bread and Freedom Party, and Islam Fouad of the opposition Dostour (Constitution) party were among those pardoned.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, say both Nassef and Fouad were sentenced for illegal protesting.

Egypt outlawed all unauthorized protests in 2013 after the military overthrew an Islamist president amid mass protests against his divisive rule.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company