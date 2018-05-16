MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

College officials may face subpoenas from panel on closure

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

Craig F. Walker, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Top officials of a Massachusetts’ college that is closing are declining to appear before a state Senate panel.

The head of a legislative committee says subpoenas could be issued to leaders of Mount Ida College if they refuse to appear at an oversight hearing.

Democratic Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives said it was “very disappointing” that the college’s president, Barry Brown, and chief financial officer, Jason Potts, were not present for Wednesday’s hearing.

The chairwoman of Mount Ida’s board of trustees, Carmin Reiss, says there was no deception about the college’s financial problems as the Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee tried to determine whether students and faculty at the small Newton campus were misled.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst has announced plans to purchase the school’s assets for about $75 million.

