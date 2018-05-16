Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
May. 16, 2018 6:53 AM EDT

Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

Donald King, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The cleanup is underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead and hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Connecticut officials said a man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on his truck. An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a large tree toppled onto the car she was in.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the region. Several lightning strikes led to structure fires in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

Airlines also canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region.

