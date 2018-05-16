Cannes: Brazilians stress land plight of indigenous people

May. 16, 2018 4:54 PM EDT

CANNES, France (AP) — Cast and crew members of the Brazilian film “The Dead and the Other” held up placards on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Wednesday to protest what they called “the genocide” of indigenous people in Brazil.

The movie is based on the filmmakers’ experience living for nearly a year in a village of Kraho people in north Brazil. It is playing in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Co-directors Joao Salaviza and Renee Nader Messora joined actor Ihjac Kraho in displaying the signs calling for the protection of indigenous lands. They were attending the premiere of “Dogman.”

Brazilian politicians last year changed how land is to be demarcated for 900,000 aboriginal people. Activists maintain that without more protection, indigenous groups are being pushed off their land in violent disputes.

