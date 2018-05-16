MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Boy, 13, reports he was abducted from bus stop, attacked

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 9:17 PM EDT

AP-US–School Bus Stop-Assault

<!–

–>

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are investigating a black 13-year-old boy’s report that he was abducted after he stepped from a school bus by five white teenagers, taken to a vacant house and attacked.

Police spokesman John Cannon says the boy’s mother reported her son missing Monday afternoon. Officers were interviewing the woman when the boy was found running less than a half-mile away, his shirt torn and his shoes missing.

The sixth-grader told police that the five teenage boys approached him and forced him into a red sedan with flames detailed on its side. The boy said a white adult man with a tattoo on his arm saying “I hate black people” drove them to the vacant house where he was assaulted.

The boy told police his captors took his jacket and shoes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company