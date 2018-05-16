Autopsy report: Exploding vape pen killed Florida man

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 16, 2018 7:14 AM EDT

Autopsy report: Exploding vape pen killed Florida man

BC-US–Exploding Vape Pen Death

<!–

–>

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report says a 38-year-old Florida man was killed by an exploding vape pen.

The report released Tuesday confirms the vape pen was responsible for the May 5 death of Tallmadge D’Elia in St. Petersburg.

The Tampa Bay Times reports firefighters found D’Elia inside his burning home.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s report sas the explosion sent two pieces of the vape pen into the man’s cranium. The report lists the cause of death as “projectile wound of the head.” He also suffered burns on about 80 percent of his body. The death was ruled an accident.

The vape was manufactured by Smok-E Mountain.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s not clear what causes some vape pens to explode, but it could stem from battery-related issues.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company