After assault tweets, Pauley Perrette of 'NCIS' thanks CBS

Posted On Wed. May 16th, 2018
May. 16, 2018 2:33 PM EDT

After assault tweets, Pauley Perrette of ‘NCIS’ thanks CBS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Pauley Perrette says CBS has always been good to her and has always had her back, days after she said she suffered “multiple physical assaults” before leaving “NCIS” after 15 seasons.

Perrette tweeted the conciliatory language Tuesday, soon after CBS said in a statement that Perrette had “a workplace concern” more than a year ago, and the company took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.

Neither Perrette nor CBS offered any specifics on what happened to her or who was responsible for it.

Over 15 million viewers tuned in last week to see Perrette’s final “NCIS” episode.

Then over the weekend she sent a series of long tweets saying she had been assaulted but has “refused to go low” and publicly air what happened.

