Small-plane pilot flown to hospital after crash in Ohio

Posted On Tue. May 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off
Mike Woeste, ASSOCIATED PRESS

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A single-engine plane has crashed in southwest Ohio during takeoff, injuring the pilot, who has been flown by helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday at Butler County Regional Airport.

The pilot had to be removed from the plane by firefighters. Authorities have not released his identity.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer says the plane’s engine quit during takeoff and the pilot wasn’t able to land on the runway. Mercer said the pilot was conscious afterward but didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

No one else was onboard the plane.

