Cuomo: Finger Lakes trash incinerator should be rejected

Posted On Tue. May 15th, 2018
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he opposes plans for a massive trash incinerator in the Finger Lakes region.

The Democrat announced his opposition to the project on Tuesday as opponents rallied in Albany.

Cuomo says the proposal is inappropriate for one of the state’s most environmentally sensitive areas. He says he’s confident a state siting board will reject the proposal.

Winemakers, farmers, residents and local officials have long called on Cuomo’s administration to disallow the incinerator, which is proposed for the town of Romulus.

They say the facility would undermine efforts to make the Finger Lakes a destination for tourism and sustainable agriculture.

The Rochester-based company behind the proposal, Circular enerG LLC, has said the incinerator would create clean energy by burning trash that otherwise would be landfilled.

