1 dead, 3 hurt in Southern California building explosion

Posted On Tue. May 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 15, 2018 6:56 PM EDT

1 dead, 3 hurt in Southern California building explosion

AP-US-Building-Explosion

<!–

–>

Uncredited, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — An explosion rocked a Southern California office building Tuesday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said 70 firefighters were dispatched in response to a 1:09 p.m. Tuesday call from Aliso Viejo.

The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediately known, Fennessey said.

The explosion blew siding off the walls, exposing insulation and framing. Hazardous materials investigators were on the scene.

“The corner of that building, the whole bottom floor is pretty much blown out,” fire Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

There was no immediate information about the person who was killed. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Fennessey said children at a daycare across the street were not injured.

Little children holding hands and others being pushed in rolling cribs were led by firefighters to a Target parking lot to be united with parents.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company