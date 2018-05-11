MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman who spent 42 years in prison over fatal fire is free

Posted On Fri. May 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who spent 42 years in prison after being convicted of setting a fire that killed two people is free.

Letitia Smallwood struck a deal with prosecutors last month pleading no contest to two murder charges and a burglary count over the 1972 blaze at a Carlisle apartment building.

In return, Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido sentenced her to 19 to 40 years in prison, making her eligible for immediate parole.

The state Supreme Court completed the last order of business Thursday, dismissing a now moot appeal.

Smallwood was released from prison in 2015 after Guido voided her conviction and granted her a new trial. He cited investigators’ reliance on arson science that has since been discounted.

Prosecutors eventually agreed to the plea deal.

Smallwood, now 64, has maintained her innocence.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company