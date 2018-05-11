Woman who spent 42 years in prison over fatal fire is free

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who spent 42 years in prison after being convicted of setting a fire that killed two people is free.

Letitia Smallwood struck a deal with prosecutors last month pleading no contest to two murder charges and a burglary count over the 1972 blaze at a Carlisle apartment building.

In return, Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido sentenced her to 19 to 40 years in prison, making her eligible for immediate parole.

The state Supreme Court completed the last order of business Thursday, dismissing a now moot appeal.

Smallwood was released from prison in 2015 after Guido voided her conviction and granted her a new trial. He cited investigators’ reliance on arson science that has since been discounted.

Prosecutors eventually agreed to the plea deal.

Smallwood, now 64, has maintained her innocence.

