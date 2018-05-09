Video shows 11-year-old escaping Chicago-area carjacking

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Video shows 11-year-old escaping Chicago-area carjacking

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker’s accomplice.

The carjacking took place early Friday in Aurora at a gas station.

In the video, the girl is seen jumping out of the SUV and rolling on the ground. Her father leaps onto the hood of the accomplice’s car as both vehicles speed away. He then comforts the girl before police arrive. Police say the girl and her father were not hurt.

An Illinois State Police trooper spotted the stolen SUV less than an hour later on Interstate 290 and a 20-year-old Chicago man suspected in the carjacking was arrested following a brief chase. His accomplice is being sought.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

Parade Royal Weddings to Remember!

Royal Weddings to Remember | Parade

RT Weekend Edition May 5th.

RT Weekend Edition 5/5

Weekend-Edition April 21st

RT Weekend Edition 4/21

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company