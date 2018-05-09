Owner of Connecticut barn that exploded thanks responders

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman whose barn exploded during a police standoff, injuring nine officers, is publicly thanking everyone who responded to her property during the crisis.

The thank you letter from Deborah Sayre, of North Haven, was sent to several newspapers in the state.

In it, she thanks, police, firefighters, medical professional and even utility workers who responded to her home on May 2 and treated her after the standoff.

Sayre wrote: “Your families must truly be proud of you for you are our everyday heroes.”

The explosion injured nine officers. Sayre says she is relieved that all the injured have been released from the hospital and that there were no fatalities.

Authorities also found the body of the male suspect in the rubble, but that person has not been publicly identified.

