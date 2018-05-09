Britain’s Prince Charles in Greece for 3-day official visit

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Britain’s Prince Charles in Greece for 3-day official visit

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has arrived for a three-day official visit to Greece, the birthplace of his father and kingdom of his paternal great-grandfather.

The heir to the British throne is due Wednesday to meet Greece’s radical left prime minister, Alexis Tsipras. He is accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales has visited Greece several times in a private capacity, showing particular interest in the all-male monastic community of Mount Athos in the north of the country.

His father, Prince Philip, was born on the northwestern Greek island of Corfu, but left while very young after his father was banished. Charles’ great-grandfather was King George I of Greece, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Greek public opinion is staunchly anti-royalist. The country has been a republic since 1973.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

Parade Royal Weddings to Remember!

Royal Weddings to Remember | Parade

RT Weekend Edition May 5th.

RT Weekend Edition 5/5

Weekend-Edition April 21st

RT Weekend Edition 4/21

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company