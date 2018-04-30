Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

Posted On Mon. Apr 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HOUSTON (AP) — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized “to continue regaining strength” as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He’s being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush “is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon.” McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family’s home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Comments

comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend-Edition April 21st

RT Weekend Edition 4/21

Parade 'What People Earn'

American Profile Magazine Heroes April!

Hometown Super Hero | American Profile Magazine

Parade Magazine, April 15th.

Parade | Best of Earth Day

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company