House Speaker Paul Ryan, not seeking re-election

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan confirms his retirement

By John Haughey | Watchdog.org

House Speaker Paul Ryan formally announced today that he will not seek re-election in November.

At a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Ryan confirmed what many have been speculating for months.

“You all know that I did not seek this job,” Ryan said. “I took it reluctantly. But I have given this job everything I have. And I have no regrets whatsoever for having accepted this responsibility.”

Ryan said it’s easy for the speaker roll to take over everything in his life, “and you can’t just let that happen.” He said he will be “leaving this majority in good hands with what I believe is a very bright future.”

During his press conference, Ryan didn’t mention President Donald Trump in his prepared remarks, but said he was “setting new priorities in my life” to be “more than just a weekend dad” to his three children.

“My kids weren’t even born when I was first elected” to Congress, he said. “Now, all three are teenagers and one thing I have learned about teenagers is their idea of an ideal weekend is not always one spent with their Dad. My kids have only known me as a weekend dad.”

Ryan, 48, of Janesville, Wis., has served in the House since 1999. He said his daughter is 16, the same age he was when he found his father dead from a heart attack.

Asked if his decision was influenced by the way Trump has changed the “character” of Washington, Ryan said “not at all.”

“I’m grateful for the President for giving us this opportunity to get the country on the right track,” he continued. “The fact that he gave us the ability to get this stuff done makes me proud of the accomplishments that I’ve been a contributor to, it makes me satisfied that I’ve made a big difference and he’s given us that chance and I’m grateful to him for that and that’s really how I see it.”

Ryan said he’s proud of his time in Congress.

“It’s been a wild ride, but it’s been a journey well worth taking to be able to do my part to strengthen the American idea,” he said. “That pursuit is never-ending, much work remains, but I like to think I’ve done my little part in history to set us on a better course.”

Earlier Wednesday, his communication advisor said the announcement was coming.

“This morning, Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House. He will serve out his full term, run through the tape and then retire in January,” Ryan’s Chief Communications Advisor Brendan Buck said in a statement.

“After nearly 20 years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father,” Buck’s statement continued. “While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him. He will discuss his decision at a press conference immediately following the member meeting.”

Axios broke the news of his impending retirement on Wednesday morning. Shortly after, the Washington Post confirmed Ryan informed his staff of his plans, prompting “loud applause heard outside his office suite.”

There has been speculation that Ryan would retire before Novembers mid-term elections since December when he told Politico’s Tim Alberta and Rachel Bade that he saw his “wild Washington journey coming to an end.” But his final deliberations were held extremely closely.

Ryan served as chair of the House Budget Committee from 2011 to 2014 and was chair of the House Ways and Means Committee in 2015, when he was elected to replace John Boehner as House Speaker, becoming the first person from Wisconsin to hold this position.

Ryan was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012 running alongside former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, and, according to widely published sources, has long harbored presidential ambitions.

A longtime advocate for tax reform, Ryan succeeded with that goal when the tax overhaul package was adopted in December. Since then, multiple sources have cited his growing frustration in working with mercurial President Donald Trump.

That discord surfaced in March when Ryan confronted Trump in public after the president first threatened to impose a wide range of international tariffs without consulting Congress.

According to Axios, Ryan has told friends that he expects the GOP to have a tough fight in holding its House majority in November’s midterm elections and decided this would be a good time to leave public office – for now.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., are among those who could be selected Speaker to replace Ryan.

Democrat Randy Bryce had already announced that he would challenge Ryan for the Wisconsin’s 1st District seat. Paul Nehlen, who has previously challenged Ryan in primaries has announced that he will run again but is unpopular within Wisconsin’s Republican party because he has espoused white supremacist views.

