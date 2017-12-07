Top Stories News Minute, December 7

Posted On Thu. Dec 7th, 2017
Thursday, December 7th News Minute video report: Strong winds raise California fire danger; Countries ask for UN Security Council meeting on Trump’s Jerusalem move; House passes concealed weapons bill; Franken to hold news conference amid calls to resign.

<iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-qj9YQ-_wTI?rel=0&amp;showinfo=0″ width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>

