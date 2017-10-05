White House chief of staff of blocking access to President Trump
John Kelly keeping Donald Trump from hearing about meeting with WikiLeaks chief, congressman claims
A Republican congressman seeking a pardon for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has accused the White House chief of staff of blocking access to President Trump. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California said Tuesday that John Kelly, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, is preventing him from meeting with the president to discuss his recent sit-down with the wanted…