President Trump video: Las Vegas Shooting ‘Act of Pure Evil’

Trump: Las Vegas Shooting ‘Act of Pure Evil’

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the nation Monday morning about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured. The president said, “it was an act of pure evil.”

Trump: ‘Our Unity Cannot Be Shattered By Evil’

President Donald Trump is calling upon the “bonds that unite us,” following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He says “our unity cannot be shattered by evil.”

