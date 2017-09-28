Trump says supplies streaming into storm-tossed Puerto Rico

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under pressure to do more for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump on Thursday waived federal restrictions on foreign ships’ transportation of cargo to the island. He tweeted that relief supplies are getting through.

“The electric power grid in Puerto Rico is totally shot. Large numbers of generators are now on Island. Food and water on site,” he wrote.

Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory more than a week ago, leaving it without power and its roughly 3.4 million residents short on fuel and other supplies. Trump came under withering fire earlier this week for what some critics said was his slow response to an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Republicans and Democrats had urged Trump to waive a little-known federal law called the Jones Act that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was responding to a request from Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, and that the waiver would go into effect immediately.

Rossello responded on Twitter to Trump’s action: “Thank you @POTUS.”

Advocates who pressed for the waiver have said it could get desperately needed supplies delivered to the island more quickly and at less cost.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke had waived the law earlier this month to help ease fuel shortages in the Southeast following hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That order included Puerto Rico, but expired last week shortly after Maria struck.

The Trump administration had said a waiver was not needed for Puerto Rico because there were enough U.S.-flagged ships available to ferry goods to the island.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that his administration was looking at a new waiver, but he said, “We have a lot of shippers and a lot of people and a lot of people that work in the shipping industry that don’t want the Jones Act lifted.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in a tweet, noted that the administration “has finally waived” the Jones Act. “Now Congress must repeal this law to aid long-term recovery.”

Puerto Rico Hurricane disaster

Neighbors sit on a couch outside their destroyed homes as sun sets in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island’s representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company