The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) —

The Latest on O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Nine years after trying to snatch sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel-room heist, O.J. Simpson will walk free as soon as Oct. 1. The former football star and one-time defendant on Los Angeles murder charges was granted parole Thursday after his sister and one of the collectibles dealers robbed at gunpoint spoke on his behalf. Simpson was, at turns, remorseful, jovial and defensive at the hearing on live TV.

