MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Official: NFL arena has panels like London tower

Posted On Thu. Jul 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on concerns about fire safety in U.S. buildings (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Cleveland’s chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are “similar if not identical” to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.

However, Thomas Vanover also says he’s confident the Cleveland Browns’ stadium is safe.

A spokesman for Cleveland’s mayor initially said questions about the stadium would have to wait until after the investigation into the London fire, which killed at least 80 people. But Vanover held a news conference Thursday after The Associated Press reported on concerns about several U.S. buildings, including the stadium.

Vanover says the panels were installed on the stadium in a different way than in London’s Grenfell Tower, and that the venue’s overall cladding system was different.

Arconic Inc. quit making the panels available for high-rise buildings after the fire.

3:30 a.m.

A U.S. company boasted of the “stunning visual effect” its shimmering aluminum panels created in an NFL stadium, an Alaskan high school and a 33-story luxury hotel along Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Those same panels – called Reynobond PE – are under scrutiny by British authorities investigating the fire that ripped across the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, killing at least 80 people.

Determining which buildings are wrapped in the same material in the U.S. is difficult. In some cases, records were discarded and neither the owners, operators, contractors nor architects involved could or would confirm Reynobond PE’s use.

That makes it hard to know whether the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel or Cleveland Browns’ football stadium – both in Arconic’s brochures – are clad in the same material as Grenfell Tower.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company