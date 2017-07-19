EPA promoting millions in funding for water programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is considering a dozen proposed water and sewer projects for a program that uses $25 million in federal funds to help secure billions in additional public and private financing.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt highlighted the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loans on Wednesday as an example of President Donald Trump’s commitment to infrastructure projects. The program was created by Congress in 2014.

The 12 projects invited to apply are a mix of local and regional initiatives in nine states. They include projects to reduce the environmental impact of wastewater discharged into the ocean near Miami, a new sewage tunnel in St. Louis and rehabilitating aging public water infrastructure in Baltimore.

EPA did not provide any time frame for when the winning projects will be selected.

