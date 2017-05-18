Early heat wave breaking records in Northeast US cities



BOSTON (AP) — Heat records are burning up in cities in the Northeast as the region gets a summer preview.

The National Weather Service says the mercury reached 92 degrees in Boston shortly after noon Thursday, breaking the old record of 91 degrees for May 18 set in 1936.

Records also were set when Providence, Rhode Island, hit 93 degrees and Hartford, Connecticut, reached 94 degrees.

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection issued an air-quality alert with record temperatures forecast in that state.

Boston’s Bunker Hill Monument, a tourist attraction, closed for a time because of the heat.

Taking a break from his Boston hotel job, Matt McKenna said it felt like the weather had skipped spring and gone straight to summer.

Just days ago, it was unusually cold and rainy in the region.

