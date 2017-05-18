Car drives into crowd in Times Square, injuring several

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A car traveling through Times Square has driven into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people.

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

There was no immediate word from New York City police on the number of people who were hurt.

