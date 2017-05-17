Black Harvard students holding a graduation of their own

BOSTON (AP) — Black students at Harvard University are organizing a graduation ceremony of their own this year.

Harvard’s first Black Commencement will recognize the achievements of black students and faculty members some say have been overlooked.

More than 700 students and guests are registered to attend. It will take place May 23, two days before the school’s traditional graduation events.

Student organizers say it isn’t meant to replace the existing ceremony, but rather to add something that was missing.

Harvard joins a growing number of universities that have added graduation events for students of different ethnicities. Some have offered black commencement ceremonies for years, including Stanford University, Marshall University and the University of Washington. Some have added them more recently, and are also adding events for a variety of cultural groups.

