Federal investigators head to deadly jet crash site

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Police say two crew members were killed when the Learjet 35 crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings Monday afternoon in Carlstadt a quarter-mile (400 meters) from the runway at Teterboro Airport.

There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball.

Two of the three buildings involved in the crash sustained fire damage. Police say 13 vehicles also were damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the crash site Tuesday.

