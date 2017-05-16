Canadian woman's cutout of Spicer in bush gets attention

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian woman’s idea to make a lawn ornament out of a picture of White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been trending on social media.

The Washington Post reported last week that Spicer had been among the bushes with his staff as reporters waited to question him about the firing of FBI director James Comey.

That sent university professor Lisa Kadonaga looking for a headshot of Spicer. She had it blown up and printed, then she put it in some shrubbery at a local bank in Victoria, British Columbia. She photographed it and shared the picture with her Facebook friends.

Kadonaga says she figured a few people might get a laugh out of it and was “shocked” to soon find her Spicer in the bush cutout trending on Twitter.

