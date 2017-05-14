Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year-old shot

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have obtained a video that apparently shows a 15-year-old after he was shot by a police officer.

Police confirmed Sunday they’ve seen the video posted online Friday by Giovanni Rivera, who says he’s the cousin of Jayson Negron.

Police said Bridgeport Officer James Boulay shot Negron after he hit the officer with a stolen car Tuesday. Police pronounced Negron dead at the scene.

The shaky, amateur video shows Negron lying on the ground. The camera turns away from him and when it cuts back four seconds later, Negron’s head changes direction. An officer is standing near him.

Autopsy results show Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said Negron’s handcuffed body was lying in the street for several hours after the shooting for “evidence-gathering reasons.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company