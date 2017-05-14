A suicide at age 8? Very rare, but not inconceivable

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — After an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy apparently killed himself in January, even the coroner found it hard to believe it could be a suicide.

Now, she is re-examining Gabriel Taye’s death, after it emerged that he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he died.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco’s office has ruled Gabriel’s death a suicide. But she said last week that she was reopening the investigation to re-examine Gabriel’s injuries and whether there were contributing factors to his death.

Federal statistics show an average of 14 suicides per year nationwide among children 10 or younger since 1999. That compares to over 1,400 per year among 11-to-18-year-olds.

Chicago-based child psychiatrist Dr. Louis Kraus says that at 8, children generally are just coming to understand death.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company