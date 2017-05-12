Woman shoots Chicago officer; protective vest saves his life

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a woman shot and wounded a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop but that a protective vest likely saved his life.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says two officers observed suspicious activity by two people and stopped a vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. When officers approached on foot, the man fled and the woman pulled a gun and fired on the officers.

Guglielmi says one officer was shot in the chest. He was able to return fire, striking the woman in the abdomen. The unidentified woman in her 20s was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood suffering bruises to the chest. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the vest saved the officer’s life.

