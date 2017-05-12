Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy of her name

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police-reform bill named after a black woman found dead in jail following a confrontation with a white state trooper during a traffic stop has been stripped down to the point that some community organizers say it’s no longer a worthy tribute.

“The Sandra Bland Act” unanimously cleared the Texas Senate this week. Bland was a 28-year-old black woman from the Chicago area who authorities say hanged herself in jail days after being pulled over by a white state trooper in 2015.

Democrats in response proposed sweeping police accountability measures.

But the bill now mostly centers on mental health following opposition from police and Republicans. Ashton Woods, a Black Lives Matter organizer in Houston, says the changes have left the legislation unworthy of Bland’s name.

