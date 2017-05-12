$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch murder case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bail has been set at $350,000 for a suspect held on a murder charge in the one-punch death of a California father of five outside a downtown Las Vegas lounge.

Luis Campos of La Puente, California, was punched early April 30 and pronounced dead four days later at a hospital.

A judge said Friday the case doesn’t appear to be first-degree murder, but also doesn’t appear to be self-defense.

James Michael Beach’s defense attorney, Greg Knapp, said Friday that he hoped Beach’s family can raise bail to free him ahead of a May 24 evidence hearing.

Knapp characterizes Beach as a hard-working family man.

Beach served more than four years in Nevada state prison for his conviction in a November 2008 double-shooting.

He also uses the name James Michael Garcia.

